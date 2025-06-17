Advertisement
AIR INDIA CRASH 2025 VICTIM

Air India Crash: 23-Year-Old Cricketer Dirdh Patel Confirmed Among Victims

Promising AI graduate and cricketer Dirdh Patel, 23, was among the victims of the Air India crash from Ahmedabad to London, leaving the academic and cricketing communities in mourning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
Air India Crash: 23-Year-Old Cricketer Dirdh Patel Confirmed Among Victims

In a devastating tragedy that has shaken both the academic and sporting communities, 23-year-old Dirdh Patel — a rising star in artificial intelligence and a talented cricketer — was named among the 240 people killed in the Air India crash on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London from Ahmedabad, went down less than a minute after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Only one person survived the catastrophic incident, whose cause remains under investigation as authorities analyze the recovered black box.

A Scholar With a Vision

Dirdh Patel was no ordinary student. Originally from Gujarat, he had recently completed a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Huddersfield, where he graduated with top honors. His former professor, Dr George Bargiannis, a reader in AI at the university’s School of Computing and Engineering, paid a heartfelt tribute, describing Patel as “an exceptional individual with a rare blend of academic brilliance and human warmth.”

“He wasn’t just intellectually gifted — he was deeply passionate about the impact his learning could have on the world,” said Dr Bargiannis. “Dirdh had the rare ability to connect ideas beyond the classroom. He was someone you remembered, someone who left a mark.”

Cricketing Community Mourns Its Overseas Talent

Outside the classroom, Patel was equally passionate about cricket. In 2024, he joined Leeds Modernians Cricket Club in the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket League as their overseas player. A consistent performer and respected teammate, his presence brought both skill and spirit to the pitch.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news,” said a spokesperson for the club. “Dirdh brought energy, dedication, and camaraderie to our squad. He was more than a player — he was part of our family. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The impact of his loss was also felt across the league. Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket League officials confirmed that a minute’s silence was observed at weekend matches, both by Leeds Modernians and by Pool Cricket Club, where Dirdh’s brother Krutik had previously played.

A Future Full of Promise, Cut Tragically Short

According to league sources, Dirdh Patel had plans to continue his cricketing journey while beginning a new professional chapter. His intention was to balance his love for sport with a new job in tech, combining two worlds he was equally passionate about.

“He embodied the ideal of a student-athlete,” said a league spokesperson. “A young man equally committed to his studies and to sport, with an unshakeable work ethic and a bright future ahead.”

TAGS

