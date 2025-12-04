'Aise Players Ke Saath Masti Mat Karo Yaar, Agar Unka Dimaag...': Ravi Shastri Defends Kohli & Rohit, Warns Critics Amid 2027 WC Debate

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has delivered a powerful message to critics targeting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stressing that no one should dare undermine players of their calibre. His remarks come amid heightened debate surrounding the future roles of the two modern-day greats as the team looks ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shastri, who shared a deep working relationship with Kohli and collaborated closely with Rohit during his tenure, did not hold back while defending the senior duo. He made it clear that anyone attempting to stir unnecessary controversy around them would soon find themselves irrelevant if the pair decided to fire on all cylinders.

Ravi Shastri sends stern warning to Kohli-Rohit critics

Shastri strongly reiterated that Kohli and Rohit remain unmatched forces in white-ball cricket and deserve nothing but respect.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are ODI giants. You don’t mess around with players of that stature,” Shastri told Prabhat Khabar.

A clip circulating online further amplified his stance, quoting him as saying,

“Rohit and Virat are white-ball giants. Don’t mess with players like them'

The former India coach's comments arrive at a time when analysts and sections of the cricketing community continue to debate the longevity and direction of Kohli and Rohit’s careers following their retirements from Test and ODI cricket.

‘All the ones messing around will disappear’

Without naming anyone, Shastri hinted that a few voices have been attempting to question or belittle the legacy of the two legends. He warned that such chatter would vanish the moment Kohli and Rohit decide to switch into their top competitive mode.

“Some people are doing it. That is all I will say. And if these two switch on properly, hit the right buttons, all the ones messing around will disappear from the scene real quick. Aise players ke saath aap masti mat karo yaar,” Shastri asserted.

In response to the interviewer asking, “In players ke saath masti kar kaun raha hai?”, he added,

“Karne waale kar rahe hain. Agar unka dimaag theek ho gaya na aur sahi button daba diya, to sab aaju baaju nikal jayenge.”

Shastri’s fiery defence underlines his unwavering belief that Rohit and Kohli continue to be central pillars in India’s white-ball setup. His message also reinforces the sentiment that their stature, experience and match-winning ability remain unmatched making them indispensable as India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.