Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed As Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Hits Mumbai: What Went Wrong At Wankhede

What was meant to be a euphoric celebration of football royalty turned unexpectedly tense at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. Lionel Messi’s much-hyped GOAT India Tour 2025, already marked by packed venues in Kolkata and Hyderabad, hit an awkward note when Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were booed by sections of the crowd during a felicitation ceremony.

Can you IMAGINE?



The BJP CM was felicitating Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff.



Even Messi and De Paul looked amused standing aside, probably thinking, "What the hell is happening here?"



The crowd at Wankhede was continuously booing during this.

Messi Mania Grips Mumbai, Wankhede Erupts

Thousands of fans flooded Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi, with deafening “Messi, Messi” chants greeting the Argentine legend’s arrival. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s presence alone was enough to electrify the atmosphere. For many fans, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the football GOAT in India, making expectations sky-high.

Felicitation Turns Awkward for Tiger Shroff

The mood shifted when Tiger Shroff was invited on stage and introduced as a youth icon. Shroff attended the event as the ambassador of Project Mahadeva, an initiative focused on nurturing young football talent in Maharashtra. However, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated him, loud boos rang out from parts of the stands, creating visible discomfort on stage.

For fans who had queued for hours purely to celebrate Messi, the interruption felt jarring. Many in attendance appeared unhappy with Bollywood figures taking center stage at what they believed should have been an uninterrupted football celebration.

Ajay Devgn Faces Similar Crowd Reaction

Ajay Devgn followed next, with the host highlighting his film Maidaan and its portrayal of Indian football’s golden era under coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Despite the sport-centric introduction, the response remained unchanged. The boos continued, underscoring the crowd’s growing impatience with non-football felicitation segments. The reaction suggested that even contextual relevance to football was not enough to win over fans whose sole focus was Lionel Messi.

Internet Divided Over Booing Incident

Clips of Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff getting booed went viral within minutes, sparking a heated debate on social media. Some users defended the crowd, arguing that only sportspersons should be honored at such events. Others slammed the behavior as disrespectful and embarrassing on an international stage. Comments ranged from criticism of celebrity endorsements to frustration over excessive felicitation segments. The divide highlighted a deeper issue of event planning clashing with fan expectations.

Messi Meets Celebrities, Legends and Fans

Away from the controversy, Messi’s Mumbai visit still delivered several memorable moments. He met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, exchanging signed memorabilia in a symbolic meeting of two sporting greats. Bollywood personalities including Kareena Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff also interacted with Messi, while Kareena’s children Jeh and Taimur posed with the football legend in Argentina jerseys. Messi also shared a warm moment with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, reinforcing the sport’s growing footprint in the country.