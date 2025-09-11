Ajay Jadeja Calls Out Lack Of Competitiveness, Wants Asia Cup To Reconsider 8-Team Format

Asia Cup 2025: India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing hosts United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The Men in Blue bowled UAE out for a paltry 57 runs in just 13.1 overs before chasing the target in only 4.3 overs.

UAE’s Collapse After Bright Start

The UAE openers gave their side a promising start, adding 26 runs in 3.3 overs. However, once the partnership was broken, the batting order crumbled spectacularly. They lost 10 wickets for just 31 runs, failing to even bat out 20 overs in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Only skipper Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22) and Alishan Sharifu (22 off 17) reached double digits, while the rest of the lineup faltered against India’s world-class attack.

India’s Bowlers Run Riot

India’s bowlers were clinical on the Dubai surface, sharing the wickets among themselves. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer, finishing with outstanding figures of 4/7. He was well supported by Shivam Dube (3/4), while Varun Chakaravarthy (1/4), Axar Patel (1/13), and Jasprit Bumrah (1/19) chipped in with crucial strikes.

Ajay Jadeja Criticises UAE’s Lack of Fight

After the game, former India captain Ajay Jadeja, speaking on Sony Sports, criticised the lack of competitiveness displayed by the UAE.

“There is no doubt that India are the superior team, but there was no contest at all. There is sadness because of the way the UAE approached their innings. You can’t compete against India, but at least play the full 20 overs,” Jadeja said.

Question Marks Over Eight-Team Format

Ajay Jadeja further raised concerns about the Asia Cup’s expanded format. “When we are talking about such a big tournament, and the Asia Cup is not a small tournament, they will have to reconsider whether they should keep eight teams. This performance was discouragement, not encouragement,” he added.

Drawing a humorous comparison, Jadeja recalled UAE’s 1990s captain Sultan Zarawani, who was famous for driving to matches in a Lamborghini. “This innings went at the pace he used to come. It ended that quickly,” he quipped. He acknowledged that apart from Waseem, Sharifu, and Asif Khan, UAE lacked players with quality and competitiveness, which made the contest too one-sided.