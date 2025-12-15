Ajaz Patel And Tom Blundell Return As New Zealand Name Squad For Final Test Against West Indies

New Zealand have announced their squad for the third and final Test against the West Indies, with Ajaz Patel and Tom Blundell returning to the Test setup as the hosts look to strengthen their combination for the series decider. The match is set to be played at Mount Maunganui, where conditions could play a key role.

The squad sees minimal changes overall, with the selectors opting for experience and balance as New Zealand aim to seal the series at home.

Ajaz Patel Returns to Bolster Spin Options

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has earned a recall after being left out of the earlier Tests. His inclusion provides New Zealand with a specialist spin option, especially useful in the later stages of the match when pitches traditionally offer more assistance to slow bowlers.

Patel’s return also adds variety to the bowling attack, complementing the seam-heavy unit that featured prominently in the first two Tests. With his experience in long spells and ability to exploit wearing surfaces, Patel could play a crucial role if conditions demand spin.

Blundell Back After Injury Layoff

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has also been recalled after missing the previous Test due to injury. Fully fit again, Blundell’s return strengthens New Zealand’s batting depth and restores a familiar presence behind the stumps.

Blundell’s experience in pressure situations and his ability to contribute valuable runs in the lower middle order make him a key addition ahead of the decisive encounter. His inclusion is expected to bring stability to the side as New Zealand look to close out the series.

With both teams eager to finish the series on a high, New Zealand’s updated squad reflects a blend of experience, flexibility and tactical depth. The third Test now promises an intriguing contest as the hosts aim to assert their dominance against a competitive West Indies outfit.

New Zealand squad for third Test: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young