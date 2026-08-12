/Ajinkya Rahane lands in a new role after retirement for India vs Sri Lanka series, says , 'Excited and privileged'

Ajinkya Rahane, Former Team India Captain:

“I’m excited to make my Test commentary debut for India’s tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective. I’m looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field.”