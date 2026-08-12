/Ajinkya Rahane lands in a new role after retirement for India vs Sri Lanka series, says , 'Excited and privileged'

Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut on the Sony Sports Network during India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, from August 15 to 27, 2026. Rahane recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious career spanning nearly 18 years since his first-class debut. He will now take on a new role in the commentary box, bringing his wealth of experience and perspective to the two-match Test series, which will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV.
A veteran of 85 Tests for India, Rahane amassed 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His deep understanding of red-ball cricket, match situations and the nuances of the game will add a unique dimension to the broadcast, as he breaks down key moments, strategies and contests to give fans a closer look at what goes into shaping a Test match.
Ajinkya Rahane, Former Team India Captain:
“I’m excited to make my Test commentary debut for India’s tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective. I’m looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field.”
Where can you watch?
Watch India tour of Sri Lankaexclusively on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIVstarting from August 15, 2026.
A Rapid Pivot Following an Emotional Retirement
Rahane’s shift to broadcasting follows a poignant closure to his playing days in India. Announcing his immediate retirement from international cricket, domestic competitions, and the Indian Premier League at the end of July, the 38-year-old admitted that the decision came after careful reflection. His announcement triggered waves across the cricketing community, drawing surprised phone calls from legends like Sachin Tendulkar, alongside congratulatory messages from contemporary mainstays like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Despite walking away from the Indian domestic and international grid, Rahane's global footprint on the field is far from over. He is slated to feature as a marquee player for the Amsterdam Flames in the inaugural European T20 Premier League. Meanwhile, his extensive service to the country ensures he qualifies for the highest tier of the Board of Control for Cricket in India retired players' pension program, granting him a fixed monthly allocation of ₹70,000.
As the Indian team kicks off its series in Sri Lanka on August 15, fans tuning into Sony Sports Network will experience a unique broadcast driven by a modern legend unpacking the game from the other side of the boundary.
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