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Ajinkya Rahane retirement: 5 players who can replace him as the next KKR captain

As KKR management prepares for the upcoming trading window and mega auction, replacing Rahane's leadership is priority number one. Here are 5 prime candidates who could take over the mantle as KKR's next captain.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane retirement: 5 players who can replace him as the next KKR captain
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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