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Ajinkya Rahane retirement: Virat Kohli calls him 'Favourite Test batting partner' as Rohit & Global cricket fraternity pour tributes

Former Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, renowned for his serene demeanor and formidable Overseas record, officially announced his retirement from international cricket.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane retirement: Virat Kohli calls him 'Favourite Test batting partner' as Rohit & Global cricket fraternity pour tributes
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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