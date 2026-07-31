/Ajinkya Rahane retirement: Virat Kohli calls him 'Favourite Test batting partner' as Rohit & Global cricket fraternity pour tributes

Former Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, renowned for his serene demeanor and formidable Overseas record, officially announced his retirement from international cricket. Throughout a distinguished career where he consistently prioritized subtle mastery over theatrics, Rahane stepped away leaving a lasting mark on Indian cricket history, prompting a wave of heartfelt tributes from legendary teammates and coaches.
Across all formats, Rahane represented India with distinction, amassing 8,414 runs. However, his enduring legacy resides in Test cricket, where he featured in 85 matches, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.
A quintessential middle-order stalwart, Rahane played a defining role during an era when Indian cricket shifted its focus toward dominating overseas Test tours. His career highlight remains the historic 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Inheriting the captaincy after a disastrous defeat in Adelaide where India was bowled out for 36, Rahane steered an injury-depleted squad to a legendary 2-1 series victory over Australia. His majestic century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stands as one of the most celebrated innings in modern Indian sports history.
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Following his retirement announcement, icons across the cricketing landscape honored the batter affectionately known as "Jinx," emphasizing not just his statistics, but his sportsmanship, sharp slip-fielding, and unyielding resolve.
Virat Kohli, who formed numerous crucial middle-order partnerships alongside Rahane, shared a personal farewell. Praising him as “the safest pair of hands in the slips,” Kohli offered a heartfelt tribute, calling Rahane “my favourite Test batting partner.”
"Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless" he wrote
Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar lauded Rahane's psychological strength on the field, remarking that Rahane demonstrated how “composure isn't the opposite of aggression,” demonstrating that quiet inner calm can inspire an entire team to play without fear.
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma highlighted Rahane's dedication:
"We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes."
Longtime middle-order ally Cheteshwar Pujara reflected on their shared battles against elite bowling attacks, writing:
“Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya!”
Virender Sehwag encapsulated Rahane’s demeanor in two words "Calm, Solid" while pointing directly to his historic leadership in Australia as one of Indian cricket's greatest triumphs. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri commended him as “one of India's most committed cricketers,” praising his dedication to both the national side and Mumbai domestic cricket.
Respected Across Generations
Tributes poured in from former colleagues and younger teammates alike. Irfan Pathan and VVS Laxman commended Rahane's disciplined leadership and classic technique, with Laxman describing his captaincy in Australia as "calm, inspiring." Harbhajan Singh similarly lauded him as "a top-quality cricketer with a calm head."
Suryakumar Yadav addressed him warmly as “Ajju da,” celebrating his resilience and mentorship, while Shikhar Dhawan reminisced about shared tours and partnerships, observing that beneath Rahane’s calm exterior lived a fierce competitor. Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah all echoed similar sentiments, praising his class, discipline, grace, and humility.
Beyond his international accomplishments, Rahane's career was marked by incredible adaptability. A key figure for Mumbai in domestic cricket, he also established himself as a reliable leader in the Indian Premier League, captaining franchises like Rajasthan Royals and making impactful contributions for Chennai Super Kings late in his career. While his international career saw a natural decline as younger talents emerged, the collective salute from Indian cricket’s royalty reflects the deep respect he earned inside the dressing room.
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