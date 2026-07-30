/Ajinkya Rahane retirement: Will he continue playing in IPL 2027 for KKR?

The curtain has officially fallen on one of the most respected careers in modern Indian cricket. Former national team captain and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The decision brings an end to an extraordinary 18-year professional journey that spanned international arenas, domestic arenas, and nearly two decades of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
With his announcement, fans across the country have been asking one central question: Will Ajinkya Rahane return to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2027?
The short answer is no. Rahane has confirmed that his retirement is absolute and covers all forms of competitive cricket—be it international, domestic, or franchise-based league matches. He will not feature as a player for KKR or any other franchise in IPL 2027.
IPL 2026: A Captain’s Final Swansong
Rahane's final professional appearance came during the IPL 2026 season, where he served as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Retained to lead the side for a second consecutive year, Rahane anchored KKR through a tough campaign, guiding them to a 7th-place finish.
Even in his final season, Rahane showcased his signature elegance at the top of the order. He played his final competitive match on May 24, 2026, signing off in style with a gritty 63 off 39 balls against the Delhi Capitals.
Rahane’s IPL 2026 Season Stats
Matches: 14
Runs: 335
Average: 25.77
Strike Rate: 135.08
Highest Score: 67 (off 40 balls vs. Mumbai Indians)
Half-Centuries: 2 (67 vs. MI, 63 vs. DC)
A Historic IPL Career Across Two Decades
Having featured in almost every IPL season since the league’s inception in 2008 (missing only 2010), Rahane leaves as one of the tournament's most consistent top-order anchors, joining the elite club of batters with over 5,000 IPL runs. He also holds the unique distinction of being the first player in IPL history to captain three different franchises: Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ajinkya Rahane IPL Career Totals (2008–2026)
Matches Played: 212
Total Runs: 5,367
Batting Average: 30.15
Strike Rate: 125.60
Centuries (100s): 2
Half-Centuries (50s): 35
Highest Score: 105* (for Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals)
Franchise Footprint
Mumbai Indians (2008–2009): Started his IPL journey as a promising local talent.
Rajasthan Royals (2011–2015, 2018–2019): His golden era. Rahane became RR's cornerstone, regularly scoring 500+ runs a season and leading them as captain.
Rising Pune Supergiant (2016–2017): Served as their most reliable top-order batter during RR's two-year suspension.
Delhi Capitals (2020–2021): Filled a crucial middle-order anchor role, helping Delhi reach the 2020 Final.
Chennai Super Kings (2023–2024): Re-invented his game under MS Dhoni into an explosive powerplay hitter, helping CSK win the IPL 2023 trophy—his first IPL title.
Kolkata Knight Riders (2022, 2025–2026): Returned to lead KKR as captain, crossing 5,000 IPL runs before concluding his playing career in 2026.
Life After Retirement: Mentorship and Giving Back
Although Rahane has hung up his boots, his connection to cricket will remain active. He expressed a strong desire to transition into mentorship, sharing the core values and technical wisdom gained over two decades to help develop the next generation of Indian cricketers.
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