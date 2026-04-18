Ajinkya Rahane turns to Rohit Sharma to revive KKR after winless streak in IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a dismal run in the IPL 2026 season, remaining winless after six matches with five defeats and one washout. Despite the mounting pressure, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is refusing to surrender, instead looking to IPL history for a blueprint on how to stage a dramatic turnaround.

The Mumbai Indians Blueprint

During a press conference following KKR’s recent loss to the Gujarat Titans, Rahane cited the legendary 2014 comeback of the Mumbai Indians as his primary source of motivation. In that season, MI famously qualified for the playoffs despite losing their opening five matches.

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"I'm going to take a leaf out of the MI book. There is always hope, and you always want to stay positive rather than dwelling on the negative. I believe in being positive every single time. As a unit, we just have to stay in the moment rather than thinking too far ahead," he asserted.

A Rare Moment of Appreciation

In the midst of the team's struggles, an unusual interaction occurred when a reporter opened the floor by commending Rahane's personal dedication. The journalist stated, "Congratulations first for your hard work," leading to a heartfelt and viral reaction from the veteran cricketer.

With a visible smile, Rahane responded:

"Thank you so much, ma'am. Thank you. Someone has finally appreciated me for my hard work."

Learning Through the Struggle

Rahane emphasized that the squad is focusing on evolution rather than dwelling on the winless streak. He noted that the primary objective remains identifying and winning the "key moments" that define T20 cricket.

"Every day is a learning experience, ma'am. Whether we win or lose, I feel every day when we go onto the field, be it a game or a practice session, it's all about learning. From this game and the last five, the lesson is about winning key moments as a team, whether as a batting or bowling unit. The T20 format is all about winning those crucial moments. One good over here or there can change the game."

Tactical Hurdles and Bowling Inexperience

Addressing the technical reasons behind the slow start, the captain pointed toward an inexperienced pace attack. While he lauded the efforts of Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Anukul Roy, he admitted that a lack of early wickets has been costly.

"It was tough. As I said, it is never easy to bowl in the powerplay. The guys bowling in the powerplay are inexperienced. That is the honest truth. But they are still giving their best. They are trying their hardest to pick up wickets, even if it isn't happening yet," Rahane said.

The challenge was compounded by facing top tier batters like Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan, as well as a fitness setback for star signing Cameron Green.

"Sai and Shubman Gill are very good players of spin. Narine bowled a very good over, but for Anukul, it was really tough. We didn't have any other options for the powerplay. Cameron Green was struggling with massive cramps. We tried everything during those first six overs. They batted really well, but I'm happy with the way we pulled back the game after the seventh or eighth over. At one point, I thought they would chase down the target easily by the 16th or 17th over. I'm really proud of how the bowling unit fought back."