India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning more than a decade.
Rahane represented India in 195 international matches across formats and earned a reputation as one of the team's most reliable batters. He enjoyed his greatest success in Test cricket, featuring in 85 matches and amassing 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries. He last played for India in a Test match against West Indies in 2023.
Among his most memorable achievements were finishing as India's highest scorer in the first innings of both the 2021 and 2023 ICC World Test Championship Finals.
Here is a list of Ajinkya Rahane's finest knocks for India in Test cricket:
Rahane arrived at the crease with India in a difficult position and responded with a fearless counter-attacking innings against Australia's formidable pace attack.
He smashed 147 off 171 balls, taking on Mitchell Johnson, Josh Hazlewood and Ryan Harris on a challenging Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch. Alongside Virat Kohli, he stitched together a game-changing 262-run partnership that put India back in control.
Rahane then contributed a valuable 48 in the second innings, helping India secure a hard-fought draw. His century is still considered one of the greatest Test hundreds scored by an Indian batter in overseas conditions.
Rahane produced his career-best Test score of 188 after India found themselves in trouble at 100/3. He stitched together a then-record 365-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli, putting India firmly in control against New Zealand.
The elegant right-hander combined solid defence with controlled aggression during his marathon stay at the crease, batting for more than six hours. His 381-ball innings featured 18 boundaries and four sixes.
India eventually declared at 557/5 before completing a comprehensive victory to clinch the series.
Rahane's gritty century came when India were in deep trouble at 145/7 in their first innings. Battling challenging English conditions with trademark composure, he anchored the innings and helped India post a respectable 295.
The knock earned him a place on the prestigious Lord's Honours Board and laid the foundation for one of India's most memorable victories at the Home of Cricket.
Tasked with leading India after the infamous 36 all out in Adelaide and with Virat Kohli unavailable, Ajinkya Rahane responded with a captain's innings to remember. His composed 112 on a demanding MCG surface helped India secure a vital 131-run first-innings lead, swinging the momentum firmly in their favour.
The knock laid the foundation for India's series-levelling victory and remains one of the defining innings of their historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.
Rahane returned to the team and played one of his most fluent knocks at The Oval on the grand ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. His resilience in this game was closed out on 89, after a blinder from Cameron Green.
India eventually lost the mace to Australia but Rahane's first-innings brilliance against a fine bowling lineup of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon comes up there as one of his most vital contributions in whites.
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