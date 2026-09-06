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Ajit Agarkar attends Duleep Trophy 2026 final after missing BCCI review meeting - See pics

Sitting alone in the corporate box on day one’s play of Duleep Trophy final, Ajit Agarkar monitored the action as several India and domestic stars pressed their cases ahead of upcoming India ‘A’ assignments. His presence comes after his absence from last Thursday's review meeting.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Ajit Agarkar attends Duleep Trophy 2026 final after missing BCCI review meeting - See pics
Image Credit: JioHotstar/BCCI Domestic Screengrab

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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