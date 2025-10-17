Ajit Agarkar Clarifies: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli ‘Not On Trial’ Ahead Of Australia ODIs

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarkar addressed questions surrounding the experienced pair as India prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, followed by five T20Is.

“They’re part of the squad at the moment for Australia. Both have been incredible players for a long time,” Agarkar said. “It’s not the right forum to focus on individuals when the goal is to look at what the team wants to achieve. In two years, we don’t know what the situation will be; it could involve some younger players as well.”

‘It’s Silly to Put Rohit and Virat on Trial’

When asked whether every ODI series from now until the 2027 World Cup would determine their future, Agarkar dismissed the idea outright.

“That would be a bit silly, wouldn’t it? One guy averages over 50, and the other averages close to 50. You’re not going to put them on trial for every game,” he said. “2027 is still far away. Both of them currently play one format. They haven’t played since the Champions Trophy final in March and are now returning in October. They simply haven’t had much cricket.”

Agarkar emphasised that while selectors will continue to assess performances over time, the two modern-day greats have already proven their worth beyond question.

“They’re not on trial. They’ve achieved everything, not just in terms of trophies but also runs,” he noted. “If they don’t score in this series, that won’t determine their future. And if they score 300 runs, that doesn’t automatically mean they’ll play the 2027 World Cup. It’s still a long way away.”

Selectors Focusing on Long-Term Team Vision

The chief selector further explained that the focus remains on building a balanced squad for the future, while continuing to value the experience of seasoned players. “We’ll see how the team shapes up as we go along. We have some ideas, and with time, we’ll have a clearer picture of how the team is progressing,” Agarkar added. The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

India’s Australia Tour: A Key Phase in Transition

India’s tour of Australia begins with three ODIs on October 19, 23, and 25, followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8. The series marks the first appearance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in national colours since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.