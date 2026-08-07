Mohammed Shami continues to harbour strong ambitions of wearing the Indian crest again, with his long-time coach issuing a clear message to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the national selection panel. The experienced fast bowler has been absent from international action since his participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Despite finishing as the leading wicket taker during the 2023 ODI World Cup and maintaining sharp form in domestic tournaments, national selectors have looked elsewhere in recent selection meetings.
His domestic output underscores his ongoing rhythm on the field. Throughout the previous domestic season, the veteran seamer bagged 37 wickets across seven Ranji Trophy fixtures, which he backed up by capturing 15 wickets in seven appearances during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In an effort to maximize his physical condition, Shami shed five kilograms since the end of last season. His childhood coach, Mohammed Badruddin, shared insights regarding the bowler's physical state and mindset.
"Shami's mood is positive. He is quite motivated for the next season," Badruddin told India Today.
"He still has cricket left. He is ready, and if the country needs him, he will be ready to serve," he added.
Experience Needed Ahead of Major Overseas Campaigns
The national side has faced depth issues in the fast bowling department. Young seamers such as Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna have dealt with injury setbacks, while newer additions like Gurnoor Brar found the going tough during recent matches in English conditions. Badruddin emphasized that navigating foreign conditions demands seasoned skill, making Shami’s background invaluable ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup hosted in South Africa.
"India did not bowl well in England, where the fast bowlers get a lot of help. Shami could have been really useful there. It is not easy to bowl in South Africa. You need experience there," he said.
On recurring Indian player injuries
"The focus is on indoor training and the gym. You need ground fitness for fast bowling. Running, sprinting. That's what the focus should be," he said.
"You can get shape in the gym, but not stamina. Whatever the physio says you have to do, you have to do it. But separately, you have to get onto the ground and build your running
muscles as well," he added.
Ignored for selection
Jasprit Bumrah recently was ruled out of two match Test series vs Sri Lanka but Shami was named his replacement instead a young Auqib Nabi was rewarded that raised many eyebrows considering SL tour holds very important considering India's WTC chances.
Next For Shami
Mohammed Shami's hopes of an India comeback now hinge on delivering standout performances in domestic cricket and sending a strong message to the selectors. The veteran pacer has been named in the East Zone squad for the 2026–27 Duleep Trophy.
East Zone Squad
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vc), Denish Das, Abhijit Sarkar.
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