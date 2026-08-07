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Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir reminded Mohammed Shami 'still has cricket left' after being ignored despite Bumrah's injury

Mohammed Shami's coach sends a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and BCCI selectors, confirming the veteran pacer has shed 5kg and is ready for an India comeback.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir reminded Mohammed Shami 'still has cricket left' after being ignored despite Bumrah's injury
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir reminded Mohammed Shami 'still has cricket left' after being ignored despite Bumrah's injury
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