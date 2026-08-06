/Ajit Agarkar & Gautam Gambhir’s futures on the line as India’s WTC hopes hinge on Sri Lanka Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is preparing for potential administrative adjustments as the national men's Test team embarks on a high stakes red ball assignment in Sri Lanka this month. Following a string of poor overseas results, the upcoming two match Test series in Sri Lanka carries immense weight, with the outcomes directly impacting India's prospects of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.
The accumulation of recent defeats has placed both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar under intense public and internal scrutiny. However, senior administrative sources indicate that Gambhir retains firm board support to complete his official coaching contract through the 2027 One Day International World Cup. Consequently, any potential executive realignment is expected to focus on the selection panel, with Agarkar's future set to be finalized during the board's Annual General Meeting in September.
While an administrative transition might position Agarkar as a scapegoat for recent team struggles, individuals familiar with internal discussions reveal that the chief selector himself initiated dialogues regarding his continuation, despite remaining eligible for an additional year in his role.
Rohit Sharma ODI Horizon and Lord's Century Impact
The administrative deliberations parallel ongoing evaluations regarding former national captain Rohit Sharma's long term future in fifty over cricket. Neither the selection panel nor the team management holds a clear consensus favoring the 39 year old opener's inclusion through the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.
Because board executives actively participate in high level personnel planning, decisions regarding the veteran batter are currently being made on a series to series basis. However, Rohit's brilliant century during the recent final One Day International at Lord's provides substantial weight to his immediate standing within the squad.
VVS Laxman Elevation Speculation and Centre of Excellence Protocol Lapses
Speculation surrounding Agarkar's potential replacement has highlighted Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman as a candidate for the chief selector role. However, transitioning the legendary batter to lead the selection committee would require a major restructuring of administrative salaries, as the head of the Centre of Excellence currently commands a compensation package approximately four times larger than the chief selector salary.
Furthermore, the Laxman led Centre of Excellence has faced recent criticism regarding the management of return to play protocols for centrally contracted players. The late withdrawal of elite fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the Sri Lanka Test series exposed noticeable communication breakdowns, as selectors previously anticipated that the lead pacer would receive medical clearance. Following Bumrah's exclusion, selectors named Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi as his official replacement in the traveling squad.
WTC Points table after Pakistan draw series vs WI
Pakistan’s victory has lifted them to eighth place in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, leapfrogging hosts West Indies. The win improved Pakistan’s points percentage (PCT) from 6.67 to 22.22, while West Indies dropped to the bottom of the table with a PCT of 20.83.Australia remain firmly at the top with an impressive 87.50 PCT after winning seven of their eight Tests so far. Defending champions South Africa sit second with a 75.00 PCT, having won three of their four matches.New Zealand occupy third place, Bangladesh are fourth, and India complete the top five.
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