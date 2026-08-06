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Ajit Agarkar & Gautam Gambhir’s futures on the line as India’s WTC hopes hinge on Sri Lanka Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is preparing for potential administrative adjustments as the national men's Test team embarks on a high stakes red ball assignment in Sri Lanka this month. Following a string of poor overseas results, the upcoming two match Test series in Sri Lanka carries immense weight, with the outcomes directly impacting India's prospects of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Ajit Agarkar & Gautam Gambhir’s futures on the line as India’s WTC hopes hinge on Sri Lanka Test series
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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