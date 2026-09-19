/Ajit Agarkar informs BCCI he won’t continue as Chief selector amidst Rohit Sharma ODI WC 2027 selection fiasco

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has put the future of its senior men's selection committee under the spotlight after the 95th Annual General Meeting gave its office-bearers the authority to take a call on the position held by Ajit Agarkar.
Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the senior selection committee is scheduled to run until October 4, with uncertainty surrounding whether he will continue beyond that date. Reports have suggested that the former India all rounder has indicated that he does not wish to remain in the position. However, the BCCI has not formally announced his departure.
BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed after the AGM that the board's office-bearers had been empowered to decide the future of the men's senior selection committee.
BCCI Yet To Confirm Agarkar Exit
The situation remained fluid even after Friday's AGM.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia did not provide a definitive answer when questioned about Agarkar's position. He said, "We still have fifteen days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We will take a decision in appropriate time and we will let you know about it. Today, there was no discussion on any individual.”
Agarkar was appointed chairman of the men's senior selection committee in July 2023. His contract is due to expire next month, meaning the board will have to address the issue before his current tenure concludes. If the BCCI ultimately decides against an extension, the replacement process would require the board to advertise the post, conduct interviews and then appoint a new chairman.
Former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel has emerged as a reported candidate for the position should Agarkar and the BCCI fail to reach an agreement over an extension.
Junior Selection Committee Also On BCCI Agenda
The senior selector's position was not the only selection related matter discussed around the AGM. The board is also working towards filling all five places in the junior selection committee. Saikia said a large number of applications had been received and that the process would move forward after the initial shortlisting.
"We have received a very large number of applicants and once the shortlisting is completed, then we will give it to our cricket committee," he said.
"They will be the competent authority to select for the junior selection committee, so that process is going on, and we are trying to complete it within the next 10-15 days time because all the five (current) selectors, their tenure is going to be over very soon," he added.
Fielding Coach Role Remains Under Review
The BCCI also addressed the position of India's fielding coach, Subhadeep Ghosh. Saikia said Ghosh's appointment is currently for a short period and that his work will be assessed before a final decision is taken on his continuation.
"Regarding the fielding coach of Indian team, we have appointed him for a short time, who is also a part of our COE as a fielding coach in Bangalore," Saikia told reporters after the AGM.
"We will be assessing his performance and as per the opinion given by the concerned persons in the team management, we will take a decision to continue his engagement as a fielding coach of the Indian team. That final decision is yet to be taken," he added.
The 95th BCCI AGM was attended by representatives of affiliated state associations, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly representing the Cricket Association of Bengal and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad attending on behalf of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. For now, Agarkar's future remains one of the key decisions facing the BCCI, with the October 4 deadline drawing closer.
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