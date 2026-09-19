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Ajit Agarkar informs BCCI he won’t continue as Chief selector amidst Rohit Sharma ODI WC 2027 selection fiasco

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has put the future of its senior men's selection committee under the spotlight after the 95th Annual General Meeting gave its office-bearers the authority to take a call on the position held by Ajit Agarkar.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Ajit Agarkar informs BCCI he won’t continue as Chief selector amidst Rohit Sharma ODI WC 2027 selection fiasco
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Ajit Agarkar informs BCCI he won’t continue as Chief selector amidst Rohit Sharma ODI WC 2027 selection fiasco
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