/Ajit Agarkar unlikely to get extension; BCCI shortlists two candidates for chief selector role

Ajit Agarkar's stint as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee is likely to end soon, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to offer him a contract extension.
With Agarkar’s current contract expiring, former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have emerged as the frontrunners on a two-man shortlist to succeed him, according to an NDTV report.
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While initial speculation suggested that the BCCI might extend Agarkar’s tenure, a section within the board believes his run has concluded.
Sources revealed that Agarkar likely presided over his final selection committee meeting on Wednesday. During that meeting, the committee finalized India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies as well as the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Trophy.
With the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) approaching, the board is reportedly preparing to officially usher in fresh leadership for the panel.
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According to the report, the board has narrowed its focus down to two former internationals:
Parthiv Patel: The former India wicketkeeper-batter brings extensive domestic leadership credentials, having captained Gujarat to historic domestic titles across formats. Known for his tactical acumen, Patel also possesses coaching and scouting experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Pragyan Ojha: The former left-arm spinner, who claimed 144 international wickets across 48 matches for India, has already worked within the BCCI's administrative and selection framework. He is viewed as a familiar, stabilizing hand inside the system.
Both Parthiv and Pragyan meet the required BCCI qualification criteria: having played at least seven Test matches and retired from all competitive cricket for a minimum of five years.
A formal announcement regarding the appointment of the next chief selector is expected following the board's upcoming administrative meetings.
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