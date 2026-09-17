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Ajit Agarkar unlikely to get extension; BCCI shortlists two candidates for chief selector role

While initial speculation suggested the BCCI might extend Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector, a section within the board believes his run has concluded.  

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Ajit Agarkar unlikely to get extension; BCCI shortlists two candidates for chief selector role
Image Credit: IANS

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