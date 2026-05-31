'Ajit is sitting here...': Sachin Tendulkar backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Test cricket, issues key warning infront of chief selector - WATCH

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar expressed his desire to eventually see young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play Test cricket for India. However, he emphasized that the final decision rests entirely with the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, who was present in the audience during the event.

Tendulkar’s Clever Take on Sooryavanshi’s Future

The teenage sensation from Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has taken the cricket world by storm by leading the race for the orange cap, prompting many experts to back him for an immediate T20I debut. While Sunil Gavaskar wants the young talent included in the upcoming T20I series in England, Sachin Tendulkar believes the focus should simply be on nurturing him.

When the Master Blaster, who remains the youngest male cricketer to debut for India internationally, was questioned about the 15 year old potentially entering the Test arena, he chose his words carefully. Noting the presence of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Tendulkar jokingly suggested he needed to remain cautious with his remarks.

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"When Ajit is sitting here, I better be careful what I am saying. I'm not a selector. Not just me, but everyone would want to see him [playing Test cricket] at some stage. I don't know when that is going to happen," Tendulkar stated during the Cricinfo Honours event held in Mumbai on May 30.

pic.twitter.com/2epfXXym85 Sachin Tendulkar about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Don't clutter his mind with too many instructions. I'm not a selector Sachin Tendulkar keeps it real while praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's natural talent, leaving Ajit Agarkar smiling in the crowd. — Raghu (@Patriot64316) May 31, 2026

"But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn't be doing this, or he shouldn't be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys [selectors] who are responsible for that," he added.

A Stellar IPL 2026 Campaign

The left handed opener enjoyed a phenomenal IPL 2026 season representing the Rajasthan Royals. Over the course of 16 innings, Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs at an impressive average of 48.50 and an extraordinary strike rate of 237.30. His stellar campaign included one century and five half centuries, with two of those fifties ending in agonizing dismissals in the 90s during the knockout stages.

Master Blaster’s Essential Advice for the Teenager

When asked how Sooryavanshi could successfully transition into an all format player rather than just a white ball specialist, Tendulkar advised the youngster to focus on problem solving without suppressing his natural flair. He insisted that the inform batter should be granted the complete liberty to play his own game while adapting to new challenges.

"I would tell him to just be himself," he said. "There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find?

"He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts.

"The way he sees the ball and the way he responds to that, if that signal is interrupted if you put a lot of hurdles in between that by telling him multiple things — that's where the real challenge would be. I would give him the freedom to go out and bat the way he does. Along with time, he will learn to deal with other challenges of the game."

Upcoming Assignments

Shortly after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 final, Sooryavanshi will shift his focus to international duties. He is set to feature for India A in a One Day tri series against Sri Lanka A starting on June 9, playing under the leadership of captain Tilak Varma. The tournament will wrap up on June 21, after which cricket fans will wait to see if the youngster earns a spot in the senior Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.