AK-47 Celebration By Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan Divides Fans, Video Goes Viral During IND vs PAK In Asia Cup 2025 - Watch

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed high drama as Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a blistering 34-ball half-century, only to spark controversy with his unconventional celebration. Farhan’s bold gesture, combined with India’s fielding lapses, dominated headlines and social media discussions alike.

Farhan’s Explosive Start: 34-Ball Fifty

Sahibzada Farhan, the 29-year-old right-handed opener, took the game to the Indian bowlers from the outset. With five fours and three sixes, Farhan raced to his fifty off just 34 deliveries, setting the tone for Pakistan’s innings. His knock was aided by two crucial drops from India’s Abhishek Sharma, allowing him to build momentum alongside partner Saim Ayub.

The partnership helped Pakistan recover from the early dismissal of Fakhar Zaman, who fell cheaply to Hardik Pandya in the third over. By the halfway stage, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 93/2, with Farhan anchoring the innings and Hussain Talat beginning to settle in.

The Controversial AK-47 Celebration

The defining moment came when Farhan reached his fifty in the 10th over against Axar Patel. After dispatching a short delivery deep over midwicket for a six, Farhan celebrated by mimicking an AK-47 firing gesture with his bat. The act drew immediate attention, dividing opinions online. While some fans hailed it as passion and flair, critics flagged the politically sensitive optics of such a celebration in an India-Pakistan clash, questioning potential ICC code of conduct violations.

This celebration, reminiscent of previous instances by players like Asif Ali, added a layer of drama to an already tense fixture, making the knock of 58 runs off 45 balls a talking point beyond just cricketing statistics.

India’s Fielding and Bowling Under Fire

India’s bowling and fielding struggled to contain the Pakistani onslaught. Jasprit Bumrah endured an expensive powerplay, conceding 34 runs in his three overs. The Indian spinners, effective in previous matches, failed to gain traction, leaving India under pressure.

Some respite came when Suryakumar Yadav turned to all-rounder Shivam Dube, who bowled two tight overs and dismissed Saim Ayub for 21. Kuldeep Yadav also struck by removing Hussain Talat, followed by Farhan’s dismissal, curbing Pakistan’s momentum slightly.

Despite these breakthroughs, India needs to improve its fielding standards to ensure Pakistan’s total remains chaseable. The opening spells and dropped catches have already sparked discussions about India’s defensive strategies in high-pressure matches against Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Dismissal

The match also saw a controversial moment when Fakhar Zaman was ruled out by the third umpire after a disputed catch by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Zaman’s protest highlighted the fine margins and tensions that accompany high-stakes encounters between these arch-rivals.