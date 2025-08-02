Akash Deep Slams Maiden Test Fifty To Script History, Joins Shane Warne In Elite List For Rare Test Record

Akash Deep frustrated England with the bat and scripted history after scoring his maiden Test half-century on Day 3 of the fifth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval on Saturday.

Sent in as a nightwatchman late on day two, Akash Deep resumed his innings at the score of 4 on day three and played an extraordinary knock in the first session, scoring 66 off 94 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. He was eventually dismissed by Jamie Overton towards the end of the first session with a short ball.

Akash Deep's 66 is the second-highest score by an Indian nightwatchman in Test cricket. Notably, the highest score by an Indian nightwatchman is Amit Mishra's 84 against England, which the leg-spinner hit at the same venue in 2011.

Highest Scores By Indian Nightwatchmen In Test Cricket

84 - Amit Mishra vs England, Oval, 2011

66 - Akash Deep vs England, Oval, 2025

54 - Chetan Sharma vs Australia, Adelaide, 1985

50 - Amit Mishra vs Bangladesh - Chattogram, 2010

After his fantastic half-century, Akash Deep joined legendary Shane Warne in an elite list. The 28-year-old became only the second man after Shane Warne this century to score a fifty and take a 10-wicket haul in England as an opposition player. Former Australia spinner Warne achieved this rare feat in 2005.

Interestingly, there are only five instances of an Asian player achieving this double in a SENA country.

Asian Players To Score 50 And Take 10-Wicket Haul In A SENA Series

Akash Deep, IND tour of ENG, 2025

Chaminda Vaas, SL tour of NZ, 1994/95

Wasim Akram, PAK tour of AUS, 1989/90

Imran Khan, PAK tour of ENG, 1987

Intikhab Alam, PAK tour of ENG, 1972/73

After his impressive batting, Akash Deep has a golden opportunity to make a noticeable impact with the ball during England's second innings of the ongoing fifth Test at Lord's.