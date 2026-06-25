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Akash Deep starts new innings as India pacer marries Akshita Raj in grand Varanasi wedding

India fast bowler Akash Deep has started a new innings in his personal life after marrying Akshita Raj in a traditional ceremony in Varanasi. The wedding, attended by family members, close friends and distinguished guests from various fields, marked a significant milestone for the Indian cricketer as celebrations stretched from his native village in Bihar to the holy city of Varanasi.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Akash Deep starts new innings as India pacer marries Akshita Raj in grand Varanasi wedding
Image Credit: Instagram/ @akash.deep969Source: Bureau

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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