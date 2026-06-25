/Akash Deep starts new innings as India pacer marries Akshita Raj in grand Varanasi wedding

India fast bowler Akash Deep has started a new innings in his personal life after marrying Akshita Raj in a traditional ceremony in Varanasi. The wedding, attended by family members, close friends and distinguished guests from various fields, marked a significant milestone for the Indian cricketer as celebrations stretched from his native village in Bihar to the holy city of Varanasi.
Akash Deep and Akshita Raj exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held at the Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi. The wedding venue was reportedly designed around a Shiv temple theme, reflecting the spiritual significance of the city. More than 300 guests attended the ceremony, while strict security and privacy arrangements were maintained throughout the event.
The Indian pacer arrived at the venue with his family before the wedding rituals commenced. Traditional customs, including the exchange of garlands and sacred ceremonies conducted by priests from Varanasi, formed an integral part of the celebrations.
The wedding celebrations began several days before the main ceremony at Akash Deep's ancestral village of Baddi in Bihar's Rohtas district. Family members, relatives and local residents participated in various traditional functions, creating a festive atmosphere across the village.
According to the wedding schedule, the tilak ceremony was held on June 22, followed by mehendi and haldi functions. Videos and pictures from the celebrations showed the cricketer enjoying the occasion with friends and family while taking part in customary rituals.
One of the most talked-about moments from the wedding came during the baraat procession. Akash Deep was seen dancing enthusiastically alongside friends and relatives as live bands and music accompanied the celebrations.
Videos from both the tilak ceremony and wedding procession quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising the pacer's energetic participation in the festivities.
Akshita Raj is a resident of Manikpur in the Dehri region of Rohtas district, Bihar. She is the daughter of Amit Singh and completed her education in Dehri. Family members stated that the marriage was arranged with the consent and blessings of both families and was conducted according to traditional customs.
Locals describe Akshita as a humble and grounded individual and her photographs ahead of the wedding generated considerale interest among cricket fans and residents of the region.
The wedding attracted several notable personalities from sports, entertainment and public life. Among the distinguished guests was Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.
While the wedding celebrations have taken centre stage in recent days, Akash Deep will soon turn his attention back to cricket. The fast bowler has been sidelined due to a lower-back stress injury and has not featured competitively since his last appearance for India during the tour of England.
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