Akash Singh joins 'chit celebration' trend during CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 clash; Ambati Rayudu calls it 'rubbish' - Here's why

Akash Singh became one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings after pulling out a handwritten chit while celebrating wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. The left-arm pacer dismissed both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson during the powerplay before displaying a message that instantly went viral across social media.

Playing his first match of IPL 2026, Akash made an immediate impact with the new ball. After dismissing Gaikwad for 13 off 9 balls, the pacer unfolded a paper chit from his pocket and showed it to the cameras. The note read, "Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."

Akash repeated the celebration after removing Samson in the sixth over, reducing CSK from 31/0 to 36/2 and shifting momentum firmly towards Lucknow.



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Ambati Rayudu Reacts To Akash Singh's Celebration

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu reacted to the celebration during ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show and jokingly called it "rubbish."

"I just think that’s his manifestation. It may not go well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit rubbish," Rayudu said.

"I think they should ban these kind of chits, absolute nonsense. I mean, I don’t think you are supposed to bring chits into an examination hall." he added.

How The 'Chit Celebration' Became An IPL Trend

The viral celebration style was first popularised in IPL 2025 by Abhishek Sharma during his century celebration for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek later revealed that the idea came from Shikhar Dhawan, who encouraged him to practise manifestation and journaling before matches.

Speaking on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions, Abhishek explained that Dhawan advised him to visualise success by writing positive goals in a diary. During his century celebration, Abhishek displayed a note dedicated to the "Orange Army," which quickly became iconic among fans.

Earlier this season, Urvil Patel also used a similar celebration after smashing a record-equalling 13-ball fifty against LSG. The young batter displayed a chit reading, "This is for you, Papa."

Lucknow Super Giants Dents CSK's Playoff Chances

While Akash Singh's celebration dominated social media, LSG also produced a dominant on-field performance against CSK. Chasing 188, Lucknow completed the target in just 16.4 overs, finishing at 188/3 and severely denting Chennai's playoff hopes.

Mitchell Marsh starred with a blistering 90 off 38 balls, smashing nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate above 236. Josh Inglis added 36, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 off 17 deliveries to finish the chase comfortably.

LSG raced to 86 runs in the powerplay and never allowed CSK to return to the contest, handing the five-time champions a major setback in the IPL 2026 playoff race.