Deep Super Kings Roots and Coaching Pedigree

This promotion marks a natural evolution for Morkel, who shares a long and storied history with the Super Kings setup. Best remembered by global cricket fans for his match-winning contributions as a key player for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, he has been an essential member of Joburg's backroom staff since the SA20 franchise was first established. Outside of his franchise duties, Morkel has expanded his credentials at the international level, serving as a specialized Twenty20 consultant for both the South African national side and the Namibian national team.