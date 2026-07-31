Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel has officially taken charge as the new head coach of the Joburg Super Kings ahead of the upcoming fifth season of the SA20. The appointment comes in the wake of Stephen Fleming leaving the franchise to take over as the head coach of the England men's Test squad, stepping into the void created by the departure of Brendon McCullum.
Morkel, who compiled one Test appearance, 58 One Day Internationals, and 50 Twenty20 Internationals during an eleven year international career that concluded in 2015, brings an extensive amount of short format expertise to the position. Throughout his time as a globetrotting franchise cricketer, the hard-hitting all-rounder accumulated over 4,200 runs and collected nearly 250 wickets across more than 300 Twenty20 appearances.
Reflecting on his new position, Morkel expressed immense pride in transitioning from a former player within the Super Kings ecosystem to guiding the team directly from the dugout. He emphasized his commitment to building upon the existing organizational groundwork established by the team and driving the squad toward title contention in the upcoming tournament.
Deep Super Kings Roots and Coaching Pedigree
This promotion marks a natural evolution for Morkel, who shares a long and storied history with the Super Kings setup. Best remembered by global cricket fans for his match-winning contributions as a key player for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, he has been an essential member of Joburg's backroom staff since the SA20 franchise was first established. Outside of his franchise duties, Morkel has expanded his credentials at the international level, serving as a specialized Twenty20 consultant for both the South African national side and the Namibian national team.
The managerial opening was created when Fleming severed ties with the Super Kings group after being appointed England's top Test instructor. Fans will not have to wait long to see Morkel's leadership in action, as the fifth edition of the SA20 is scheduled to commence on January 17, 2027. The Joburg Super Kings will begin their official campaign the very next day, on January 18, when they clash with the Paarl Royals.
Breaking the Postseason Barrier
Morkel steps into the head role with a clear objective: transforming Joburg into champions after a series of late-stage heartbreaks. The franchise established strong regular season credentials early on by reaching back-to-back semi-finals in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the tournament. However, their momentum stalled in recent years, with their campaigns ending abruptly in the Eliminator during both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
With the fifth installment of the league quickly approaching, the Super Kings will look to break their playoff jinx under Morkel's guidance and mount a genuine push for their maiden SA20 crown.
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