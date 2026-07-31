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MS Dhoni's ex-teammate appointed Super Kings head coach as Stephen Fleming steps down

 The appointment comes in the wake of Stephen Fleming leaving the franchise to take over as the head coach of the England men's Test squad, stepping into the void created by the departure of Brendon McCullum.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
MS Dhoni's ex-teammate appointed Super Kings head coach as Stephen Fleming steps down
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