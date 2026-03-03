First Big Resignation! Pakistan Cricket in crisis mode after Early WC elimination; underperformers fined Rs 50 lakh now this...

Pakistan cricket has been hit by its first high profile resignation following the national team’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026. Former elite umpire Aleem Dar has officially stepped down from his role in the national selection committee, signaling the start of a major overhaul within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) infrastructure.

The First Major Departure

As reported by Minute Mirror, Dar tendered his resignation to PCB officials shortly after the Salman Ali Agha led squad failed to secure a semi-final berth. Dar, who joined the selection panel on October 11, 2024, played a pivotal role in drafting the squad for the tenth edition of the tournament. His exit leaves a significant void in the committee, which currently includes former cricketers Aqib Javed and Asad Shafiq.

While the committee also utilizes data analyst Usman Hashmi, his position is strictly advisory and lacks voting power on final squad selections. Consequently, the departure of a primary selector like Dar thins the leadership group responsible for the team’s strategic direction during this unstable period of transition.

Pressure and Accountability

Although Dar’s resignation is described as a voluntary decision, analysts believe it was heavily influenced by the intense public and internal pressure mounting on the selection panel. The team’s lack of consistency in both the batting and bowling departments throughout the World Cup led to widespread condemnation, leaving the remaining selectors to face the brunt of a frustrated nation.

Dar’s brief tenure was often shadowed by debates regarding team composition and player selection. Critics argued that certain personnel choices negatively impacted team chemistry during the tournament. His resignation now provides the PCB with a critical opportunity to restructure the selection framework entirely before the next international cycle begins.

The Path Forward for PCB

In the wake of this exit, board officials are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the tactical errors and personnel failures that occurred during the World Cup. The focus has shifted toward essential improvements required before Pakistan’s next Test match assignment.

The PCB is expected to begin assessing applications to fill the vacancy left by Dar, with the aim of appointing a new member before the national team’s next T20 commitment. For Pakistan cricket, this disappointing campaign serves as a stark reminder that accountability begins at the top. The central challenge for the PCB remains how to restore public trust and establish administrative stability while outlining a concrete roadmap for future global assignments.