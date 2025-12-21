Alex Carey Hails ‘Special’ Adelaide Crowd After Match-Winning Display Seals Ashes

Carey enjoyed a Test match to remember at Adelaide Oval, scoring his maiden Ashes hundred in front of family and friends. Walking in during a tricky phase after Australia slipped to 94/4, Carey combined with Usman Khawaja to stabilise the innings before accelerating to a superb 106 off 143 balls. His calm shot selection and ability to absorb pressure against a quality English attack proved vital in setting the tone for the match.

Carey After The Match

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Carey said, "We knew what was on the line coming into this match, and I thought the boys stayed really present and played what was in front of us. We know England is such a good cricket team and that we were going to be challenged. Again, right to the end today, it was a real grind. For the boys to all chip in throughout the series so far has been a lot of fun. And this Adelaide crowd throughout the last five days has just been something special."

"Travis, again, something special here - four Test hundreds at the same venue. I know how good he is, and he is showing the world he's one of the best players. To have family and friends, to be able to contribute to Australia's victories, is always something I am trying to do. To do it here (score his maiden Ashes century) in Adelaide this week was pretty amazing. I am lucky to play a lot of Sheffield Shield cricket here; it is a familiar surface. Against a really good bowling attack, we were definitely challenged throughout the day. To be able to put on a partnership with Usman Khawaja, who came back into the group and played really well at late notice, it was fantastic again, not surprising from such a great player," he added.

Alex Carey Spoke On Lyon

Speaking about his wicketkeeping, Carey said that being a glovesman alongside some world-class bowlers in the team creates fine opportunities for him. Lastly, on spinner Nathan Lyon, who injured his hamstring on the final day of the Test, Carey said, "Fingers crossed he is okay, he was really, really special yesterday late in the day. It has been a lot of fun, and this bowling attack is really, really good."