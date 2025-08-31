Alex Hales Crosses 14,000 T20 Runs, Joins Chris Gayle And Kieron Pollard In Elite List
England’s hard-hitting opener Alex Hales has etched his name in T20 cricket history by becoming only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in the format.
England’s hard-hitting opener Alex Hales has etched his name in T20 cricket history by becoming only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in the format. Representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Hales achieved the feat after a fluent knock that helped him move past Kieron Pollard in the all-time run-scorers’ chart.
Hales Surpasses Pollard
With this achievement, Hales has now scored 14,012 T20 runs across domestic leagues and international cricket. He is just behind West Indian great Kieron Pollard, who has 14,024 runs, while legendary opener Chris Gayle remains at the top with 14,562 runs.
Hales’s ability to adapt across conditions and his fearless batting style have made him a sought-after player in almost every global league, from the CPL to the PSL, BPL, ILT20, and beyond. His journey highlights remarkable consistency in a format that demands both explosiveness and endurance.
Top 5 All-Time T20 Run-Scorers
Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs
Kieron Pollard - 14,024 runs
Alex Hales - 14,012 runs
David Warner - 13,595 runs
Shoaib Malik - 13,571 runs
Cementing His Legacy
Hales’ entry into this exclusive club places him among the pioneers who have defined T20 batting over the past two decades. Known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to dominate both pace and spin, he continues to be a match-winner in franchise cricket worldwide.
With Gayle retired and Pollard nearing the twilight of his career, Hales now stands as the leading active batter in the race for the most T20 runs. His milestone is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of how English cricketers have embraced and excelled in the shortest format.
