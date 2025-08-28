Alex Hales Equals Chris Gayle’s Record After Match Winning Knock In CPL 2025 For Trinbago Knight Riders

England’s explosive opener Alex Hales continued his brilliant run in T20 cricket by equaling the legendary Chris Gayle’s record for the most half-centuries in T20 matches. Hales achieved this milestone during a match-winning knock for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Record-Breaking Knock

Opening the innings for TKR, Hales scored a crucial 55 not out off just 46 balls. His innings anchored the chase and helped TKR secure an eight-wicket victory. This was Hales’ 88th T20 half-century, putting him level with Chris Gayle and cementing his status as one of the most consistent T20 batsmen in the world.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most half-centuries in T20 cricket

113 - David Warner (423 innings)

105 - Virat Kohli (397 innings)

96 - Jos Buttler (440 innings)

93 - Babar Azam (309 innings)

88 - Chris Gayle (455 innings)

88 - Alex Hales (503 innings)*

Match Highlights

The Falcons had set a modest target of 147 runs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance by TKR, led by Mohammad Amir. In reply, Hales formed a vital partnership with Keacy Carty, who contributed 60 runs off 45 balls. Together, they guided TKR home with eight balls to spare, combining skill, aggression, and composure under pressure.

Hales’ T20 Legacy

This achievement puts Hales in an elite group of T20 specialists who consistently perform on the big stage. Over the years, he has made significant contributions across global T20 leagues, including the CPL, IPL, and The Hundred, proving his ability to adapt to different conditions and formats. Equalling Gayle’s record highlights Hales’ longevity and consistency in the shortest format, and fans will now eagerly watch to see if he can surpass the West Indian legend and set a new benchmark in T20 cricket.

Looking Ahead

With CPL 2025 in full swing, Alex Hales remains a key player for Trinbago Knight Riders. His form and experience make him a dangerous contender in every match, and the cricketing world will be keenly following his journey as he chases further milestones in T20 cricket.