Alex Hales Sets Unmatched T20 Record In MLC 2025 Despite Modest Score Against Texas Super Kings

Alex Hales is one of the finest English batters, and with the record he has etched his name in the books of history. Recently, competing in his 500th T20 game of his career, the star batter of the LA Knight Riders has hit the 1500th four in T20 Cricket, becoming the first player to do so.

Legacy in the Shortest Format

Hales' journey is a template of what defines a modern T20 specialist: consistent, fearless, adaptable, and durable. Whether it's leading England at the top of the order or setting the tone for franchises across continents, his ability to clear the infield and dominate powerplays has made him a sought-after name in every major league. Now with 500 matches and 1500 fours, Hales cements his place among T20's all-time greats, a pioneer who has helped shape the evolution of the game.

Most fours in T20 cricket history

1,500 – Alex Hales (497 Inns) 1,373 – James Vince (426 Inns) 1,364 – David Warner (413 Inns) 1,210 – Virat Kohli (397 Inns) 1,196 – Babar Azam (309 Inns)

Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders

It is worth noting that game 15 of the MLC 2025 saw Texas Super Kings take on LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, and the clash saw Super Kings post a total of 196 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

As the Knight Riders came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a subpar start to the run chase as Alex Hales departed on a score of five runs. However, despite the short-lived innings, Hales went on to become the only player in T20 cricket history to hit 1500 fours.