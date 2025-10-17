The final three spots have been filled as the 20 teams have been locked in for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. The last three spots in the 20-team tournament were confirmed earlier this week, with Nepal, Oman and UAE earning their place via the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

It will be a second consecutive appearance at the Men's T20 World Cup and third overall for Nepal, while Oman will feature for a fourth time and the UAE a third and first time since 2022.

Hosts, First Appearance And More About Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka during the early stages of 2026, with European side Italy to make their inaugural appearance at the tournament after they progressed via the European Qualifier alongside the Netherlands.

India will enter the event as the reigning champions having beaten South Africa by seven runs in the most recent final in 2024, while they are one of three multiple T20 World Cup winners alongside England and the West Indies.

Format Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The 2026 tournament will be played using the same format as the 2024 event, with the 20 teams placed into four different groups of five sides ahead of the Super Eights phase that will include the top two finishers from each group.

The Super Eights will feature two groups of four sides, with the top two finishers from each group then progressing to the knockout semi-finals.

Teams Locked In For T20 World Cup 2026

India , Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, UAE