All Eyes On India vs Pakistan Clash As Asia Cup 2025 To Be Played From September 9 In UAE

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played between September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format with eight teams participating: the five full members of the ACC (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) along with United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong.

ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to 'X' to make a formal announcement about the Asia Cup.

"I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Details schedule will be out soon," Naqvi posted.

The development comes following the ACC’s recent meeting in Dhaka, where the BCCI apparently joined in virtually.

Notably, the fate of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan was in contention since India’s Operation Sindoor in May, in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack.

The hosting rights of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 are with India, but after an agreement struck between the BCCI and the PCB due to geopolitical and diplomatic tensions, tournaments held in India or Pakistan will see a neutral venue provided for the other side for a three-year period.

The agreement came about ahead of the Champions Trophy held in Pakistan earlier this year. India played all their games in Dubai. The final, which India qualified for and won, was also held in Dubai. With Asia Cup 2025 to be played in the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with Sharjah are expected to be the host cities.

With decks cleared for the Asia Cup to take place, it won’t be a surprise if India and Pakistan are in the same group which means they will face each other thrice in the competition - once in the league stage, then in Super Fours round and potentially the final. However, it has not been officially confirmed by the organisers so far.

India are the defending champions of Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the final of the previous edition in 2023.