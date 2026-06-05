All Eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India A Tri-Series 2026 full schedule, squads and where to watch

India A are gearing up for an exciting white-ball assignment as they prepare to take on Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in a tri-nation series scheduled to be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The round-robin stage of the competition runs through to June 19, with each side facing the other twice in the 50-over List A format before the top two teams battle it out in the final on June 21. All seven matches, including the summit clash, will be staged at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

BCCI Confirms Additional Red-Ball Matches in Galle

The BCCI has also confirmed that following the conclusion of the limited-overs tri-series, India A will participate in two multi-day red-ball matches against Sri Lanka A, with those fixtures set to take place in Galle. The squad for the longer-format assignments will be announced separately at a later date.

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"The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle," the Board stated.





India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are all set to battle it out in the #TalentTVCup ODI Tri-Series.



Watch all the action LIVE from 9th June, 10 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GDeaQijsbL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 4, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's Young Squad

All eyes will be on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the headline act of the series. Tilak Varma has been named captain of the India A side.

Squad Changes After Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad Developments

There have been notable changes to the squad composition ahead of the tournament. Riyan Parag, who was originally named vice-captain, has been ruled out due to an injury he sustained during IPL 2026, in which he led the Rajasthan Royals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was brought in as his replacement, but Gaikwad himself has since been called up to the senior Indian squad to replace the injured Virat Kohli, paving the way for Rajat Patidar to come into the India A setup.

India A Tri-Nation Series 2026 Full Schedule

Match 1, Tuesday June 9: IND A vs SL A

Match 2, Thursday June 11: IND A vs AFG A

Match 3, Saturday June 13: AFG A vs SL A

Match 4, Monday June 15: IND A vs SL A

Match 5, Wednesday June 17: IND A vs AFG A

Match 6, Friday June 19: AFG A vs SL A

Match 7, Sunday June 21: Tri-Nation Final

India A Squad for Sri Lanka Tri-Series

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

Sri Lanka A Squad: N. Dickwella (VC & WK), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, S. Samarawickrama (WK), Sahan Arachchige (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijeyakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan.

Afghanistan A Squad: Imran Mir (C), Noor Rahman (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Tournament Format and Qualification Rules Explained

The competition follows a double round-robin structure in which each team faces the other two sides twice across the league phase, totalling six games before the final. Points are distributed as two for a win, one for a no result, and zero for a defeat, with the top two sides on the standings advancing to the title decider.

How to Watch India A Tri-Nation Series 2026 Live in India

The Talent TV Cup (Team 'A' ODI Tri-Series) begins on June 9 at 10:00 AM, with live coverage available on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.