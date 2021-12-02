हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya

All good things must end: Hardik Pandya parts ways with Mumbai Indians through an emotional Instagram Reel

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted an emotional message for Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise for which he has played all his IPL cricket. 

All good things must end: Hardik Pandya parts ways with Mumbai Indians through an emotional Instagram Reel
(Source: Twitter)

MI, on November 30, retained four players, leaving out Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. 

In 2015, Mumbai had bought Hardik for a sum of Rs 10 lakh. But his price took a jump in the last mega auction when he was retained as a second-choice player for Rs 11 crore. 

However, this year MI has chosen not to retain him. They have retained captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav. 

Two days later after all eight teams announced their retained players, Hardik posted a video on Instagram Reel. The Reel is of Hardik's years at MI, some happy moments from the time spent at the franchise, with the background score of 'Ye hai pyaar ke pal' sung by KK. 

Mumbai Indians management has not made any comment on whether they are going to try and get Hardik back in team. However, by this video, it seems Hardik has made a decision to move on or vice-versa.

Pandya, who has only played for MI in his IPL career, has played in 80 IPL matches, scoring 1349 runs and picking up 42 wickets. 

Pandya played a key role MI's IPL success in 2019 and 2020. Two years ago, Pandya scored 402 runs and scalped 14 wickets.

Take a look at the video here:

Tags:
Hardik PandyaCricketIPLIPL 2022Mumbai IndiansMI
