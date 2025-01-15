All Is Not Well In The Indian Cricket Team? Gautam Gambhir Unhappy With Senior Players Demands And Star Culture

There has already been a review of the Indian cricket team's performance in Australia by the BCCI, while it is understood that Gambhir and senior players aren't on the same page on the issue of team culture. It is learnt that the head coach was not pleased with how some star players gave specific demands about hotels and practice timings during the tour of Australia. But, on the other side, senior players have felt a lack of communication from his end. Amid this ongoing tussle is the view of the national selection committee, which does not want the head coach to have too much of a say in selection matters.

A former selector said Gambhir has shown shades of mercurial former coach Greg Chappell in his approach. The Australian, who came amid much fanfare, left in chaos after developing differences with senior players over his training methods.

"Either you be like a Ravi Shastri, who would be media-friendly, give those sound bites propping up players making them look like alpha males," said the former selector, who toured a lot during Shastri's tenure as coach.

"Or be like Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten or John Wright, who would remain aloof, letting the players hog the limelight. The 'Chappell Way' doesn't work in India. Gambhirs or Shastris or Dravids will go but players will stay," he added.

The BCCI brass is also upset with how Gambhir's personal assistant shadowed the team everywhere in Australia.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide?" an irritated BCCI official said.

"How did he have breakfast in the cordoned off area of a five-star facility which is just earmarked for the team members?" he asked.

With the drama picking pace with every passing day, it would not be wrong to say that it is a very uneasy Indian dressing room that is heading into the Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9.