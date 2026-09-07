/All records broken by Ishan Kishan during historic 270 knock in Duleep Trophy 2026 final for East Zone

Ishan Kishan etched his name into domestic cricket folklore with a blistering 270-run masterclass against South Zone on Day 2 of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
On a hot and humid day in Chennai, the East Zone captain Ishan produced a marathon 334-ball innings spanning 522 minutes across two days. He finished with 270 (30 fours, 7 sixes) as East Zone posted 708 all out in 163 overs - their highest-ever Duleep Trophy total and only the third time 700-plus has been scored at Chepauk in first-class cricket.
How The Innings Unfolded
Ishan Kishan resumed Day 2 on 111 not out after reaching his century on the opening evening. He and fellow Jharkhand batter Kumar Kushagra (101 off 132 balls, 8 fours and 5 sixes) added 230 for the fifth wicket off 290 balls.
Kushagra’s maiden Duleep Trophy hundred was his sixth in first-class cricket. Kishan then added 140 with Anukul Roy (45) for the sixth wicket.
The left-hander brought up his second first-class double century - and first in the Duleep Trophy - off 270 balls with a cover drive off part-timer Devdutt Padikkal.
After the milestone he switched gears, lofting spinners Shreyas Gopal and Tripurana Vijay for sixes. He reached 250 off 301 balls before retiring hurt with cramps just before tea. He returned later, added 20 more runs, and was finally caught at long-on by R. Smaran off Vijay.
The historic knock from Ishan rewrote several decades-old domestic milestones:
Second-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final, behind only Raman Lamba’s 320 for North Zone vs West Zone in 1987. He overtook Yashasvi Jaiswal (265 in 2022) and Cheteshwar Pujara (256* in 2016).
Eighth-highest individual score in overall Duleep Trophy history.
First East Zone batter to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final.
Second-highest score by an East Zone batter in the competition (behind Arun Lal’s 287 vs West Zone in 1986).
Highest score by a designated wicket-keeper in a Duleep Trophy final, surpassing Dinesh Karthik’s 183 from 2010. He is also the first wicket-keeper to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final.
Fifth batter overall to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final.
Only the third East Zone batter to score a double ton in the tournament.
Crossed 4,000 first-class runs during the knock (his 10th first-class hundred).
Second first-class double century of his career.
East Zone in dominating position
East Zone now sit in a commanding position with three days remaining. The red-soil pitch is expected to deteriorate and offer turn, making South Zone’s chase of 708 a formidable task.
Barring a miracle, Kishan’s knock has given East one hand on the trophy.
Brief scores: East Zone 708 in 163 overs (Ishan Kishan 270, Kumar Kushagra 101, Shikhar Mohan 85, Abhimanyu Easwaran 72; Tripurana Vijay 4-180, Chama Milind 2-88) vs South Zone.
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