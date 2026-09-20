/All records broken by Shafali Verma during historic century against Bangladesh at Asian Games 2026

Shafali Verma etched her name into the history books with a blistering, unbeaten 100 off just 49 balls against Bangladesh in the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Games at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Sunday.
The 22-year-old's century, which featured three fours and nine monstrous sixes, came on the last ball of India innings. It was her maiden T20I and white-ball international century.
Thereafter, India bowled Bangladesh out for 81 and advanced to the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka.
During her destructive knock, Shafali achieved multiple milestones and broke records. Here is the list of every major milestone and record established by the 22-year-old dynamo:
1. First Woman to Score a Century in Asian Games Cricket
Verma became the first cricketer in the history of the women’s Asian Games tournament to reach a triple-figure score. The previous highest individual score belonged to Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, who had scored an unbeaten 83 against Pakistan.
2. Joint-Fastest T20I Century by an Indian Woman
Reaching her ton off just 49 deliveries, Verma equalled skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s long-standing national record for the fastest women’s T20I hundred for India (Kaur scored a 49-ball ton against New Zealand at Providence during the 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup).
3. Maiden T20I Century & Elite Indian Club
Despite boasting several half-centuries and an aggressive reputation since debuting at age 15, this marked Shafali’s maiden international T20 hundred. She joined Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur as one of only three Indian women to have scored a century in T20 Internationals.
4. Century of Sixes: Entering the Global Top 5
Verma’s 9 sixes in the innings carried her past the milestone of 100 career T20I sixes, making her only the fifth woman in cricket history to cross the three-figure mark for maximums. She joins Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, Chamari Athapaththu, and Smriti Mandhana in the elite tier.
5. Most Sixes in an Innings by an Indian Woman in T20Is
Her tally of 9 sixes broke the Indian women’s record for the most sixes smashed in a single T20I innings, edging past Harmanpreet Kaur’s previous record of 8 sixes against New Zealand.
India chose to bat. Shafali and Mandhana put on 72 in the powerplay; Mandhana made 37 off 19. Harmanpreet added 40 off 33 in a 94-run stand off 55 balls with Shafali. After late wickets, Shafali needed a single off the final ball (Shorna Akter) to reach 100 not out. She took off her helmet to applause from teammates and the crowd.
Bangladesh collapsed to 81 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma (3-7) and Nandni Sharma (3-25) led the bowling, with Sree Charani taking 2-7. Dilara Akter’s 27 was the only notable resistance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.