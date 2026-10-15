/All records broken by Shai Hope during historic 50-ball 102 in IND vs WI 4th T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope produced one of the standout individual performances of the year in the fourth T20I against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. His unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls (4 fours, 9 sixes) powered West Indies to 247/3 and set up a 24-run victory that levelled the five-match series 2-2.
Hope, who has been in red-hot form, launched back-to-back sixes off Nitish Kumar Reddy on the final two deliveries of the innings to reach three figures. The knock was his second century of the T20I series and his fourth of the India tour (following two in the ODIs). It also earned him the Player of the Match award.
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Here's full list of records broken by Shai Hope with his 50-ball 102 against India:
1. Most T20I Centuries For West Indies
With this innings, Hope notched his 3rd century in men's T20 Internationals, officially overtaking West Indies powerhouses Chris Gayle (2) and Evin Lewis (2) for the most hundreds scored by a West Indian in the format's history.
2. First West Indian With Two Centuries In A Bilateral T20I Series
Hope had already struck a breathtaking 45-ball hundred during the 2nd T20I in Ranchi earlier in the series. By repeating the feat in the 4th match, he became the first player from the West Indies to score two centuries in a single bilateral T20I series.
3. First Visiting Batter With Two T20I Hundreds Against India In A Series
Hope also achieved the rare distinction of scoring multiple T20I centuries against India in the same series, becoming the first visiting batter ever to post two triple-figure scores against India in a bilateral T20I rubber.
4. Highest Individual Score By A West Indies Captain vs India in T20Is
Leading from the front, his unbeaten 102 stands as the highest individual score by any West Indian captain in men's T20Is against India, surpassing previous captaincy records set by Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard.
5. Fourth West Indies Batter To Score 2,000 T20I Runs
Hope became only the fourth West Indies batter to reach the mark after Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King. Among the four, Hope holds the best average and strike rate.
6. Most Runs And Most Sixes In A T20I Series Against India
With 261 runs and 20 sixes in the series, Hope overtook Harry Brook's previous marks of 229 runs and 15 sixes.
7. Multiple T20I Centuries As Captain Against India
Hope is the first captain in the world to score multiple T20I centuries against India.
With the series locked at 2-2, the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru becomes a decider. Hope's form has been the defining factor in West Indies' ability to stay competitive on Indian soil.
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