/All records broken by Shreyas Iyer during his historic century in 1st T20I against West Indies in Lucknow

Shreyas Iyer etched his name into Indian cricket folklore after hitting a blistering, record-shattering century in the first T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday night.
Leading the side from the front, Iyer hammered an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls (10 fours and 6 sixes) to guide India through a 172-run chase in just 14.4 overs. Beyond sealing a dominant eight-wicket win, the knock from Iyer rewrote multiple records in men's T20 International cricket.
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Here's the list of all records broken by Shreyas during his historic knock in 1st T20I against West Indies:
Highest score by an Indian captain in a successful T20I chase
Shreyas Iyer surpassed Virat Kohli’s long-standing record of 94* (achieved against the West Indies in Hyderabad in 2019) to claim the highest individual score by an Indian skipper while chasing to victory.
First Indian captain to score a T20I century chasing
While previous captaincy centuries for India came while setting targets batting first, Iyer became the first Indian captain to score a hundred during a T20I run chase.
Third Indian captain with a T20I century
Iyer joined an elite, three-man club of Indian captains to score a T20I hundred, alongside Rohit Sharma (3) and Suryakumar Yadav (1).
Joint-sixth fastest T20I century for India
Reaching three figures in 42 balls, Iyer tied Ishan Kishan (42 balls vs New Zealand, 2026) for the joint-sixth quickest T20I century by an Indian batter:
Abhishek Sharma - 30 balls vs AFG (2026)
Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs SL (2017)
Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls vs ENG (2025)
Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs BAN (2024)
Tilak Varma - 41 balls vs SA (2024)
Shreyas Iyer - 42 balls vs WI (2026)/Ishan Kishan - 42 balls vs NZ (2026)
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Highest T20I scores by Indian captains
Iyer's 102 not out registered as the fourth-highest score by an Indian men's skipper in the format:
Rohit Sharma - 121* (69) vs Afghanistan, 2024
Rohit Sharma - 118 (43) vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Rohit Sharma - 111* (61) vs West Indies, 2018
Shreyas Iyer - 102 (43) vs West Indies, 2026*
Suryakumar Yadav - 100 (56) vs South Africa, 2023
Highest individual score for Iyer in T20Is
The innings marked Iyer’s maiden international T20 century, eclipsing his previous best and cementing his leadership credentials in the shortest format.
Record 3rd-wicket stand against West Indies in a run chase
Partnering with Ishan Kishan (37* off 27), Iyer constructed an unbroken 137-run stand in only 67 deliveries, extinguishing any West Indian comeback hopes after early wickets.
With a convincing win in the 1st T20I, India lead the five-match series 1-0 and have extended their T20I winning streak to 10. The second match of the series against New Zealand is in Ranchi on Friday.
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