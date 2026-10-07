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All records broken by Shreyas Iyer during his historic century in 1st T20I against West Indies in Lucknow

Shreyas Iyer hammered an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls to guide India through a 172-run chase in just 14.4 overs in the first T20I against West Indies. Beyond sealing a dominant eight-wicket win, Iyer's knock rewrote multiple records in men's T20 International cricket.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
All records broken by Shreyas Iyer during his historic century in 1st T20I against West Indies in Lucknow
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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