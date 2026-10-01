/All records broken by Shubman Gill during historic 223 not out knock in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Indian captain Shubman Gill rewrote cricket record books with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls in the second ODI against the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.
Facing an imposing target of 406 after the West Indies piled up 405/7, Gill dismantled the bowling attack with 26 fours and 8 sixes and led India to an eight-wicket victory in just 43.3 overs and sealing the three-match series 2-0.
During his historic knock, India captain Gill broke several ODI batting records:
1. Fastest Double Century In ODI History
Shubman Gill brought up his 200 off just 116 balls, breaking Ishan Kishan’s previous world record of 126 balls set against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022. Reaching three figures in 62 deliveries, Gill needed merely 54 more balls to jump from 100 to 200.
2. Highest Individual Score By An ODI Captain
Finishing unbeaten on 223, Gill broke the long-standing record for the highest score by an international captain in men's ODIs. The previous milestone belonged to Virender Sehwag, who smashed 219 against the West Indies at Indore in 2011.
3. Highest Individual Score In An ODI Run-Chase
Chasing 400-plus has rarely looked so effortless. Gill’s 223 not out surpassed Glenn Maxwell’s miraculous 201 not out (scored against Afghanistan in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup) to become the highest score by any batter batting second in ODI history.
4. Only Second Batter With Multiple ODI Double Hundreds
With this knock, Gill joined former skipper Rohit Sharma as only the second cricketer in men’s ODI history to score more than one double-century. Gill had previously registered 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. At age 27, he is the fastest and youngest batter to achieve two double tons.
5. Third-Highest Individual Score in ODI History
Gill's 223* catapulted him to third on the all-time men’s ODI individual scores list:
Rohit Sharma - 264 vs Sri Lanka (Kolkata, 2014)
Martin Guptill - 237* vs West Indies (Wellington, 2015)
Shubman Gill - 223* vs West Indies (Guwahati, 2026)
Virender Sehwag - 219 vs West Indies (Indore, 2011)
Chris Gayle - 215 vs Zimbabwe (Canberra, 2015)
6. First Captain With A Double Century In Both Tests And ODIs
Gill had made 269 as Test captain against England at Edgbaston in 2025; this was his first ODI double hundred as captain.
Partnership And Team Marks Around The Innings
Record 255-Run Opening Stand in a 400+ Chase
Setting up the chase, Gill and Rohit Sharma (101 off 75 balls) combined for a blistering 255-run opening partnership. This is the highest opening stand ever recorded when chasing a 400-plus target in limited-overs cricket.
India’s Highest Successful ODI Run-Chase
India chased down 406/2 with 39 balls remaining. This broke India’s previous national record of 362/1 against Australia in Jaipur (2013), and stands as the second-highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket history, behind only South Africa's legendary 438/9 against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006.
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