All-Round India Outclass Sri Lanka As Shafali Verma Seals Easy Chase In Visakhapatnam

A scintillating unbeaten knock from Shafali Verma sealed a dominant seven-wicket victory for India Women over Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest 129, Shafali made light work of the target, hammering 69 off just 34 balls* with eleven fours and a six as India cruised home in 11.5 overs. The opener set the tone from the outset, while Jemimah Rodrigues provided brisk support with 26 off 15 in a decisive 58-run second-wicket stand. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 14 before falling, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed when victory was virtually assured.

Bowlers set it up after a disciplined first half

India’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Sri Lanka to 128/9. Pacer Kranti Gaud struck early, removing Vishmi Gunaratne, before the spinners tightened the screws. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu looked fluent during her 31 off 24, but fell attempting to accelerate.

Young spinners Shree Charani (2/23) and Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31) were the standouts, repeatedly breaking partnerships and keeping the scoring in check. Amanjot Kaur added to the pressure with sharp fielding, including a fine run-out, as Sri Lanka lost momentum in the back half.

Clinical chase completes a one-sided contest

India’s response was emphatic. Shafali’s fearless strokeplay ensured the asking rate never threatened, and the powerplay yielded a rapid 68 runs. Even after Rodrigues’ dismissal, there was no let-up, with Shafali continuing to dominate until the finish.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka Women 128/9 (Harshitha Samarawickrama 33, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Shree Charani 2/23)

India Women 129/3 in 11.5 overs (Shafali Verma 69*, Jemimah Rodrigues 26; Kavisha Dilhari 1/15)

India will look to extend their lead in the third T20I as their bowlers’ control and Shafali’s blistering form set the tone for the series.