Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'All set for the trophy': Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final

'All set for the trophy': Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the team’s "massive improvement" across departments has put them in a strong position for the final. With the title in sight, Harmanpreet said India are "all set for the trophy" against Sri Lanka.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
'All set for the trophy': Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna on social media, deletes couple photos amid divorce proceedings
2
3
4
5