All You Need To Know About Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI Series 2025 - Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan is set to host New Zealand and South Africa in a four-match ODI tri-series starting on Saturday, February 8, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All the teams will be playing one match against each other in the round-robin stage, and the top two teams will eventually play in the finals on February 14.

Pakistan will look to perform better in order to check their preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 while the likes of New Zealand and South Africa will have a chance to acclimatize to the conditions.

The ODI tri-series in Pakistan will take place on Saturday, February 8 and the first two games will be played in Lahore, while the next two games will be held in Karachi. Fans can watch the game live on Sony Sports Network in India while they can live stream all the matches on JioTV.

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Full Schedule

Sat, 08 Feb 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium

Mon, 10 Feb 2025: New Zealand vs South Africa, Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium

Wed, 12 Feb 2025: Pakistan vs South Africa, Karachi, National Stadium

Fri, 14 Feb 2025: TBC vs TBC, Karachi, National Stadium

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Full Schedule: Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy