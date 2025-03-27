All You Need To Know About Prince Yadav Who Clean Bowled Travis Head In SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The ongoing eighth game of IPL 2025 witnesses Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Lucknow Super Giants, with LSG captain Rishabh Pant winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. Travis Head who is the backbone of the SRH batting line-up was dismissed by young pacer Prince Yadav on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Head, who scored 47 off 28 balls, was clean bowled by the 23-year-old young pacer. It was a straight delivery by Yadav where Head was looking to hit it big but then he miscued it and as a result, his wickets were rattled. Fans were stunned to see the wicket of Travis Head.

#SRHvLSG Match today, LSG to bowl first



Lord Shardul took Abhishek Sharma 6(6)

Ishan Kishan 0(1)



Prince Yadav gets the wicket of Travis Head as his maiden dismissal

Who Is Prince Yadav?

Prince Yadav who was born in 2001, wreaked havoc in the 2024 Delhi Premier League (DPL), becoming the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Prince also became the first bowler to take a hat-trick. While playing for Old Delhi 6, Prince snapped 13 wickets in 10 games, including his hat-trick against Central Delhi Kings.

Prince Yadav also made an impact in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he was the leading wicket-taker for his team, scalping 11 wickets at 22. Lucknow Super Giants roped him in for his base price of 30 lakhs during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Talking about the SRH vs LSG game, on the back of Shardul Thakur’s four-wicket haul, the Lucknow-based franchise managed to restrict Hyderabad to 190 runs after 20 overs. Travis Head was the top scorer for SRH as he made 47 runs off just 28 balls, falling short of his fifty by just 2 runs.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025 Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.