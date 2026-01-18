'Almost Like A World Cup Final': Mohammed Siraj On High-Pressure ODI Decider Vs New Zealand

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has likened the upcoming third and final ODI against New Zealand to a World Cup final, underlining the intensity and pressure surrounding the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With the three-match ODI series finely poised at 1-1, Siraj believes such high-stakes situations are rare in Indian conditions and present a valuable challenge for the home side.

“Such situations are very rare in India, so it is a great opportunity for us. Almost like a World Cup final,” Siraj said on the eve of the match.

New Zealand Pushes India Despite Poor Historical Record

Despite historically struggling on Indian soil, New Zealand have proven to be a stubborn opponent in the series so far. The visitors are yet to win an ODI bilateral series in India in seven attempts and have managed only nine wins in 41 completed ODIs against India in the country.

Their victory in the second ODI at Rajkot was particularly significant, marking their first ODI win over India since 2017 and snapping an eight-match losing streak dating back to 2023. “The atmosphere is very good because we are getting a lot of input from the seniors. We won the first match and then played the second, so it feels like a high-pressure situation,” Siraj added.

Daryl Mitchell Remains India’s Biggest Threat

Siraj identified Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand’s key batter once again. Mitchell has been a consistent tormentor for India across formats, including two centuries during the 2023 ODI World Cup. In the current series, Mitchell has scores of 84 and 131 not out, with the latter earning him the Player of the Match award. Overall, he has amassed 604 runs in 10 innings against India, averaging an imposing 67.11, with three centuries and two fifties. “We tried our best to get him out. Even a world-class batter can make mistakes. If we had grabbed that opportunity, the scenario would have been different,” Siraj said, referring to a dropped catch in Rajkot.

Siraj also praised Mitchell’s composure against spin in the middle overs, highlighting his ability to rotate strike and bat with a clear plan.

Siraj Dismisses Bowling Concerns

Despite India’s bowlers being unable to contain New Zealand in patches, Siraj played down concerns over the attack’s effectiveness. “I don’t think there is any concern. It is always about one wicket. Once you get that one breakthrough, confidence changes completely. I don’t see any concern,” he asserted.

Siraj believes the bowling unit is executing its plans well and that a timely breakthrough could quickly tilt momentum in India’s favour.

As India prepares for the series decider, Siraj’s confidence, leadership, and belief in his bowling unit will be central to the hosts’ quest for victory in what he has aptly described as a World Cup-like showdown.