Already Joking With Nurses: Shreyas Iyer’s Inspiring Recovery After Scary Spleen Injury in Australia

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is on the road to a remarkable recovery after suffering a serious internal injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 30-year-old star batter, who was admitted to a local hospital following an on-field collision, is now reportedly out of danger and making rapid progress — even joking with hospital staff, according to reports.

A Frightening Moment in Sydney

What began as a routine fielding effort quickly turned into a major health scare. During the tense Sydney ODI, Iyer injured his left rib cage while attempting a full-stretch catch to dismiss Alex Carey. The impact left him in visible discomfort, and after on-ground medical attention, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Initial scans revealed internal bleeding near the spleen area, prompting the BCCI medical team to immediately transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring. Sources confirmed that the situation could have been “touch and go,” but swift medical response prevented further complications.

BCCI Issues Official Update — No Surgery Required

Amid widespread speculation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issued a reassuring statement, confirming that Iyer did not undergo surgery. Instead, he was treated through a non-invasive medical procedure to manage the internal bleeding — a crucial decision that accelerated his recovery timeline.

“Shreyas didn’t have surgery but went through a different procedure, which is why he recovered so quickly,” Saikia clarified in a statement to The Times of India.

He further added,

“Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than what the doctor expected. Normally, it should take six to eight weeks to recover completely, but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier.”

The board official confirmed that Iyer has been moved out of the ICU and shifted to a regular hospital room. “The doctors are very satisfied with his progress. He’s started doing routine chores and is out of danger,” Saikia added.

Shreyas Iyer’s Remarkable Spirit

Beyond the medical updates, the story of Iyer’s recovery has an uplifting side. According to a TOI report, the stylish Mumbai batter is already “talking, smiling, and joking with nurses,” a testament to his fighting spirit and positive attitude.

Even from the hospital, Iyer has stayed in touch with his teammates. India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that he has been exchanging messages with Iyer, sharing a heartening update on his teammate’s morale.

“He’s recovering well, replying to us on the phone — that means he’s doing absolutely fine. The doctors are taking good care of him, and there’s nothing to be worried about,” Suryakumar said on Tuesday.

Faster Than Expected Recovery Timeline

The standard recovery period for such an injury is typically six to eight weeks, but BCCI sources suggest Iyer could return to light training much earlier than anticipated. His swift response to treatment and steady progress have given the team management and fans a sense of relief, especially with major tournaments like the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon.

A BCCI insider added that the medical team led by Dr Rizwan Khan, who stayed back in Sydney with Iyer, is closely monitoring his progress. “His recovery has been faster than expected, and his spirits are high,” the source said.

What Lies Ahead for India’s Vice-Captain

For now, Iyer will remain under medical observation in Sydney for a few more days before being cleared to travel. Once he returns to India, he will continue rehabilitation under the BCCI’s supervision at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

His injury might have ruled him out temporarily, but given his strong mindset and physical resilience, a sooner-than-expected comeback cannot be ruled out. With India’s packed schedule and the team looking ahead to key international assignments, Iyer’s recovery will be closely tracked by selectors, medical staff, and fans alike.