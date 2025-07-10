'Always A Tough One': Former Indian Opener Reveals The Speedster That Gave Him Sleepless Nights

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s most consistent and stylish batters over the years, had a long and successful run in international cricket. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and cool-headed presence at the top of the order, Dhawan racked up more than 10,000 runs across formats. He scored 24 centuries and 55 fifties, and at his peak, was one of the best in the world. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2024, wrapping up a career that spanned 269 international matches. Almost a year later, Dhawan has now released his autobiography, 'The One' where he opens up about his life, lessons he’s learned, and advice for young Indian cricketers looking to make their mark.

In a recent chat with IANS, Dhawan shared who he thought was the toughest bowler he faced during his career. He played against plenty of world-class bowlers, but one name stood out: Dale Steyn. According to Dhawan, it wasn’t just Steyn’s speed that made him dangerous - it was the mix of pace, aggression, skill, and that intense glare that made things extra tough out in the middle.

“Dale Steyn was always a challenge,” Dhawan said. “He had raw pace, aggression, and that fierce look. James Anderson was also a tricky one. And when it comes to sledging, well, that’s part of the game. Sometimes it actually helps you focus more.”

Dhawan also gave a shoutout to Team India for their big win at Edgbaston, where they thrashed England by 336 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series. It was a historic win - India’s first ever at the venue.

“I want to congratulate the entire team. Winning at Edgbaston after 58 years is a huge moment. The way the team bounced back after the first Test loss shows their fight and character," he added.

The third Test of the series kicks off on July 10 at Lord’s. It’s a ground where India have struggled in the past, winning only 3 out of 19 Tests played there. But after the way they turned things around at Edgbaston, Gill and his team will be hoping to do something special again and take the lead in the series.