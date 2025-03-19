‘Always Been Extremely Committed’: Vikram Rathour Hails RR Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former India player Vikram Rathour who is also the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals stated that he was not surprised to see Rahul Dravid doing his coaching duties with a broken leg. As per Rathour, Dravid has been working hard as a coach of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 that is taking place from March 22.

Dravid sustained a leg injury while taking part in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Group III league alongside his son Anvay. Former India coach has been turning up in the pre-season camp of Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, donning a long cast alongside a wheelchair. Dravid was also spotted in the Holi celebration with the team in Jaipur.

"Rahul sir has always been like this. Even during his playing days, he played with great enthusiasm. He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does. He has injured his leg, essentially suffering a tendon tear. But you can still see how dedicated he is. He is working closely with the players, engaging with them individually, leading group discussions, and strategising. His commitment is unwavering, and he is fully present here," Rathour said.

"There isn't much of a difference. We have worked together before, and he is a brilliant coach. I really enjoyed my tenure alongside him. When we were with the Indian team, we were fortunate enough to win the World Cup. The only contrast is that the IPL is a shorter tournament, whereas Indian cricket runs throughout the year."

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of the IPL 2025, the Rajasthan-based franchise ended up roping in a few fresh faces such as Jofra Archer, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2025

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh), Nitish Rana (Rs. 4.20 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs. 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs. 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs. 1.10 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs. 30 lakh).