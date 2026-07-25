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'Always great feeling to be in that situation': Ishan Kishan cherishes match-winning knock in India's win over Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his explosive 44-ball 81, which propelled India to a massive 219/5 before the bowlers wrapped up a comfortable 90-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
'Always great feeling to be in that situation': Ishan Kishan cherishes match-winning knock in India's win over Zimbabwe
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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