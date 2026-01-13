Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, India Series To Be Her Last

Australian women’s cricket is bracing for the end of an era. Alyssa Healy, one of the most influential wicketkeeper-batters the sport has produced, has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The upcoming home series against India in February and March will mark her final assignment in Australia colours. The 35-year-old confirmed the decision on the Willow Talk podcast, ending months of speculation around her future and bringing clarity ahead of a busy international calendar.

A decision shaped by time, injuries, and mental fatigue

Healy admitted the call was far from sudden. Years of elite competition, recurring injuries, and mental exhaustion gradually tipped the balance. She spoke candidly about the emotional toll of staying at the top, describing how it had become harder to rediscover the same competitive fire that defined her prime years. The announcement also explains her decision to step away from T20 internationals immediately, allowing Australia to begin shaping combinations for the T20 World Cup later in 2026.

India series chosen as the perfect farewell

For Healy, the India series represented the ideal full stop. Few rivalries in women’s cricket match the intensity of Australia versus India, and finishing at home allows family, teammates, and fans to be part of the farewell. She will feature in the ODI leg before closing her career with the one-off Test at the WACA Ground from March 6 to 9, a venue steeped in Australian cricket history.

Numbers that define an all-time great

Healy’s international record underlines her longevity and impact. In Tests, she scored 489 runs in 10 matches while remaining one of the sharpest keepers in the game. In ODIs, her aggressive approach redefined opening batting, with 3,563 runs at a strike rate near 100. Her T20I career was equally transformative. With over 3,000 runs at a strike rate close to 130, Healy changed expectations of what a wicketkeeper-batter could deliver at the top of the order.

Leadership, legacy, and silverware

Healy’s influence extended far beyond statistics. After years as vice-captain, she took over the captaincy in 2023 and maintained Australia’s era of dominance. She played a central role in eight World Cup triumphs, spanning both ODI and T20 formats, and became synonymous with Australia’s ruthless standards. Her honours include multiple ICC awards and the Belinda Clark Award, reflecting her standing within the Australian setup and the global game.

WPL snub and changing priorities

The retirement announcement follows a surprising moment at the Women’s Premier League auction, where Healy went unsold after previously representing UP Warriorz. While the snub raised eyebrows, it also highlighted how franchises are shifting focus toward long-term availability and future planning. For Healy, the moment reinforced that the timing felt right. With competitive instincts no longer burning as fiercely, she chose clarity over prolongation.