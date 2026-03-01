Alyssa Healy creates history, becomes only 2nd female cricketer in world to...
In her 126th and final ODI, Australian captain Alyssa Healy produced a vintage performance, smashing 158 to lead Australia to a crushing 185-run victory and a 3-0 series whitewash over India on Sunday, March 1.
Trending Photos
Alyssa Healy signed off from One-Day International (ODI) cricket in truly spectacular fashion, scoring a historic century against India in the third ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. In her 126th and final ODI, Australian captain Healy produced a vintage performance, smashing 158 to lead Australia to a crushing 185-run victory and a 3-0 series whitewash over India on Sunday, March 1.
ALSO READ: CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson to open, Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No.3; Dewald Brevis at No.5, MS Dhoni to bat at...
A Guard of Honour And Absolute Carnage
The day began with a touching tribute as the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, formed a guard of honour for Alyssa Healy. However, the sentimentality ended there. After surviving an early LBW shout, the 35-year-old Healy unleashed "absolute carnage," striking 27 fours and two sixes.
Alongside Beth Mooney (106 not out), Healy powered Australia to 409/7 - the highest women's ODI total ever recorded on Australian soil. Her 150 came off just 95 balls, making it the second-fastest in the history of the women's game.
Joining The Elite 'Final Century' Club
Alyssa Healy's performance not only marked a fairytale farewell to the 50-over format but also etched her name into the history books. Healy became only the second woman to score a century in her farewell ODI.
She joined South African prodigy Johmari Logtenberg, who famously scored 153* against the Netherlands in 2007 before retiring at the age of 18. With this innings, Notably, Healy's 158 now stands as the highest score ever by a woman in her final ODI match.
The End Of An Era
Healy finishes her ODI career with:
3,777 runs at an average of 37.02.
8 centuries and 19 half-centuries.
Two ODI World Cup titles (2013, 2022).
What's Next For Alyssa Healy?
While her 50-over journey has concluded, the celebration isn't quite over. Alyssa Healy will don the Baggy Green one last time in the one-off pink-ball Test against India in Perth, starting March 6, before officially retiring from all international cricket.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv