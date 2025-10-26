Alyssa Healy Doubtful For Semi-Final Clash Against India In Women’s World Cup 2025

Despite sitting atop the points table in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Australia Women are facing uncertainty ahead of their semi-final clash against India Women. Skipper Alyssa Healy, who missed the league stage games against England and South Africa due to a calf strain, remains doubtful for the crucial fixture.

Healy’s Injury Update

Head coach Shelley Nitschke shared updates on Healy’s condition after Australia’s dominant win over South Africa. “She wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed. We're really hopeful for the semi, but there are still a few days to play out before that,” Nitschke said. The team will monitor Healy closely in the coming days, with a final decision expected closer to the semi-final on Thursday, October 30, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

England Women May Miss Sophie Ecclestone

England Women, meanwhile, could be without their star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for the semi-final against South Africa Women. Ecclestone sustained a shoulder injury after awkwardly landing during the match against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. She was forced to leave the field during England’s bowling innings and will not return.

“After landing awkwardly on her left shoulder in the field in the first over, Sophie Ecclestone experienced more discomfort in her left shoulder while bowling and is now receiving treatment. As a precaution, she won't return to the field during England's bowling innings,” confirmed England Cricket in an official update.

Semi-Final Showdowns

Australia Women will take on India Women in the first semi-final at Navi Mumbai on October 30, while England Women face South Africa Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29. The winners of both clashes will progress to the World Cup final, set to be played in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Key Concerns for Teams

Both Australia and England are dealing with fitness doubts of their star players at critical stages of the tournament. The availability of Healy and Ecclestone could prove decisive in shaping the semi-final outcomes and the eventual finalists in this Women’s World Cup edition.